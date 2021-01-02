Biden BANS Reporters on Virtual Press Conferences as Questions Get ‘Uncomfortable’

Joe Biden has come under fire for banning reporters from his virtual press conferences after journalists started asking tough questions.

Biden’s transition team has apparently disabled the chat function on their Zoom virtual pressers after journalists began complaining about the lack of transparency.

Last week, reporters were complaining they were becoming “frustrated” with Biden and his team over the arrangement.

Dailywire.com reports: Hunter Biden admitted, earlier in December, that he is under investigation by the Department of Justice because of alleged irregularities in his income reporting and because of potential issues with overseas work, particularly with an oil and gas company, Burisma, located in Ukraine.

Questions have swirled about Hunter Biden’s — and Joe Biden’s — relationship with Burisma since last summer when reports began to suggest that Hunter Biden had used his father’s position as then-vice president as a way of gaining influence within the company. Although few reports have connected the former Vice President turned future President Joe Biden to Hunter’s efforts, emails that surfaced recently seem to suggest that Joe Biden had tangential knowledge of his son’s work in Ukraine.

Last week, the elder Biden spoke about his son’s troubles for the first and only time since the DOJ investigation was revealed, brushing off a question about the probe, saying he is “confident” that his son did nothing wrong. He also told late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert that he felt the probe was “foul play.”

Otherwise, Biden has consistently avoided speaking about his son during press conferences, even following last Monday’s Electoral College vote, which certified his November victory in the presidential election.

Reporters, Fox News says, are getting tired of his obfuscation.

“Hey guys, there tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings,” a reporter from the Daily Beast said in the chat of a Zoom press conference held last week, where Biden answered questions only from the “New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, PBS and Politico,” per Fox.

“Any chance you can take a few more questions? There are a lot of folks here with questions,” Zeke Miller from the Associated Press added.

“Is there a point in saying we want to ask questions if you only call on the same small group every week?” another reporter chimed in, noting that the NYT, CNN, Washington Post, and others were selected to question Biden in a previous press conference.

The lack of answers continued Monday, even after Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, told media that Biden would not be speaking with his Attorney General candidates about the probe. It was not clear whether that meant Biden would simply stay mum on the issue, or whether he hopes any incoming AG will drop the investigation.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr said he did not believe it was necessary to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden — a move that would have ensured any investigation continues into the next presidential administration. Barr leaves office Wednesday, however, and an acting AG could reverse his decision.