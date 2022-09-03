Biden Attempts To Walk Back Satanic Speech As Millions Turn on Him

President Joe Biden attempted Friday to walk back his Satanic speech from Thursday night after millions of Americans expressed their outrage and horror at being labeled ‘terrorists.’
“I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country,” Biden pleaded when confronted by reporters at the White House about why he decided to declare that Trump and his supporters were domestic terrorists.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart.com reports: The president tried to narrow his definition of exactly who he was talking about when he said “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country” in his speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Pennsylvania.
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
“I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence and fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuse to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which the rule – you count votes,” he said. “That is a threat to democracy. Democracy. And everything we stand for.”
Biden tried to walk back his darker assertions, noting that all Trump supporters did not support everything he did.
“When people voted for Donald Trump and support him now, they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol, they weren’t voting for overruling an election,” he said. “They were voting for a philosophy that he put forward.”
Biden said he was only talking about people in the country who were violent election deniers.
“So I am not talking about anything other than it is inappropriate and it’s not only happening here but in other parts of the world, where there’s a failure to recognize and condemn violence whenever it’s used for political purposes, failure to condemn the manipulation of electoral outcomes. Failure to acknowledge when elections were won or lost,” he said.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden Hires Pedophile-Linked John Podesta to Lead America’s ‘Great Reset’ Implementation - September 3, 2022
- The Great Reset: Megacompanies Are Quietly, Deceitfully Adding Bugs to Our Foods - September 3, 2022
- Biden Attempts To Walk Back Satanic Speech As Millions Turn on Him - September 3, 2022