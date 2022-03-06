Biden Asks For Billions For Covid And Ukraine

Presdient Biden now wants billions more in funding to fight Covid and support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The White House says that the covid-19 money is just about empty as it ties funding approval to Ukraine aid

The Biden administration have therefore asked Congress to immediately approve $32.5 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine and fight the Covid pandemic.

As the GateWay Pundit notes: Biden must think that we forgot about one of his last transactions in Ukraine.

In 2015, Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin was looking into Burisma, the oil and gas company that Hunter Biden was on the Board. Joe Biden later bragged how he got Shokin stopped from further investigating Hunter and Burisma. Biden withheld a billion in aid to get Shokin fired and he bragged about it.

This time Biden says the money is for COVID and Ukraine according to FOX News :

The White House is warning that the U.S. will soon begin to run out of money for COVID-19 supplies unless Congress acts to approve more funding.

Officials say more money is needed for antibody treatments, preventative pills and to fund testing sites.

“From the COVID side, the bank account is empty,” COVID-19 deputy coordinator Natalie Quillian said. “We’re in conversations with lawmakers about how to secure the funding, but it’s urgently needed.” Some of the consequences could be felt later this month.

“This is an urgent request and this is what is at stake in our fight against COVID,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

A request sent to Congress from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) seeks $22.5 billion in immediate COVID-19 response needs with an ask for $10 billion to provide support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

“I urge the Congress to address these critical and urgent needs as part of a comprehensive government funding bill ahead of the March 11th funding deadline,” OMB acting Director Shalanda Young said in the Wednesday letter, noting that “additional needs may arise over time” due to the “rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine.”