Biden Appeared ‘Confused’ About Coronavirus Death Toll While Blasting Trumps Handling Of The Pandemic

Joe Biden appeared to lose his train of thought, again, during a campaign speech on Monday or maybe he was just having a problem reading off the teleprompter.

He was talking about the number of coronavirus deaths while blasting President Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

During the speech Biden said: “Do you really feel safer under Donald Trump? COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years. Look, the lives, when you think about it, more lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years,…More than 180,000 lives in just six months, an average of 1,000 people dying every day in the month of August.”

Seriously, is this what our great USA wants as its leader? https://t.co/vgYqhuA4BV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

New York Post reports: He appeared to be trying to say it’s the worst pandemic in 100 years.

The Spanish Flu pandemic that spread worldwide during 1918-1919 killed about 675,000 Americans.

A clip of Biden’s speech left Trump questioning the Democrat’s leadership ability.

“Seriously, is this what our great USA wants as its leader?,” the president posted on Twitter.

Later Trump called Biden, 77, a “Low Energy Candidate.”

“The last thing our country needs is a Low Energy Individual, especially when surrounded by High Energy Chess Players scattered all over the world. He’s back in his basement now – no schedule!,” Trump said.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump said he watched Biden’s debates with Sen. Bernie Sanders and thinks the former veep was “on some kind of enhancement” based on earlier performances when he was “horrible.”

“I watched Biden in the Bernie debate and he was normal. That was a different guy,” Trump said, referring to the final debate.

“He’s on some kind of an enhancement, in my opinion,” Trump told Ingraham.

Asked by a CBS reporter last month whether he would take a cognitive test, Biden became visibly irritated.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” Biden told Errol Barnett.

Biden also stumbled over the coronavirus death toll in June.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do. Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” he said.

At the time, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard, more than 124,000 Americans had died from the virus.

Last month Biden apologized after he said the African-American community lacked intellectual diversity.

“Unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said, later going on Twitter to clarify the remark.

He also regretted his comments during a May radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God when talking about African Americans voting for Trump.