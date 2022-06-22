Biden Announces a New Plandemic Right before the Midterm Elections

The Democrats aren’t even bothering to hide it anymore. They need lockdowns and mail-in ballots to have a chance at winning the next election – and that’s exactly what they’re planning.

WATCH:

You have to hand it to them – they’ve discovered a loophole so that they never lose an election again.