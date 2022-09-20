Biden Admits The ‘Pandemic Is Over’ – But Refuses To Give Up Emergency Powers

Joe Biden made an unxpected admission in a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday: “The pandemic is over.” There is just one problem. He is is still actively continuing to use COVID as an excuse to ram through his policies.

Chalk this one up as another case of “conspiracy theorists” being proved correct.

Biden made the admission in a rare lucid moment while visiting a packed Detroit car show alongside journalist Scott Pelley, who, prompted by the robust attendance, asked Biden whether the pandemic was over.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden agreed. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. The pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks, everyone seems to be in pretty good shape.”

Joe Biden: "The pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/aXyzdbK3rm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 19, 2022

Now, this shouldn’t be a surprising admission.

For most Americans, the true pandemic emergency ended a long time ago. In my own view, it ended in earnest as soon as vaccines were available for all at-risk adults who wanted them. But it is stunning to hear the president admit this reality, even though so many Americans have long since accepted it, because the Biden administration continues to adopt an “emergency” posture in its policies.

Based Politics report: Just on July 15, the White House renewed the official “public health emergency” declaration, which gives the federal government sweeping expanded powers and lets them unilaterally spend billions more on welfare, through October 13. And Biden is expected to extend this declaration again through the midterm elections.

This was already unjustifiable, but for him to do anything other than immediately give up all emergency powers—let alone further extend them—would be downright absurd given his comments.

The president literally admitted that the pandemic is over. Surely, then, his need for pandemic emergency powers must be “over” as well?

I don’t want to downplay the fact that several hundred people are still dying from COVID-19 each day in the US. Of course, that’s still a tragedy. But we must face the fact that this is, like many other common illnesses and causes of death, simply a part of life now. If we let the government cling to its “temporary” expanded powers so long as someone, somewhere has COVID, those powers will essentially become permanent. Left or Right, that’s not something anybody who values checks and balances should want.

Plus, Biden continues to use COVID to justify his policy agenda. For example, COVID was specifically the legal grounds the president attempted to use to justify his unconstitutional and unfair taxpayer bailout for student debt. How can Biden say on one hand that COVID is over while actively continuing to use it as an excuse to ram through his policies?

Enough is enough.

Over the last few years, our government officials have abused their powers, lied to us, and trampled on the Constitution. Unless we want that to become the new normal, we must stand up and demand an end to this charade.