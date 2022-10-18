Biden Administration Plans To ‘Dim the Sun’ To Fight ‘Climate Change’

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing forward with plans to “dim the sun” in an effort to fight “climate change.”

The plan is being coordinated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and involves spraying an aerosol like sulphur dioxide into the stratosphere.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Which raises the question, who is really in control here? Because Bill Gates has been proposing this idea for years. And Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, also known as the most evil people on this rock floating in space, have recently promoted the same plan.

Is this really Biden’s idea or has the White House been infiltrated by an unelected globalist secret society based in Davos, Switzerland? I think you already know the answer to that.

Biden’s five-year research plan will study untested experimental techniques of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of “global warming.”

Among the methods of sunlight-reflection technology being considered are stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening, and cirrus cloud thinning.

However, this controversial method has the potential to affect the entire world, plunging humanity back into the dark ages. And before anyone argues that the global elite would never approve an untested experimental technique, just cast your mind back to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Case closed.

While arguments about the moral hazard of dimming the sun have slowed research efforts, the idea is getting more urgent attention as Democrats continue to do the bidding of the Davos crowd and raise the alarm about the so-called “climate crisis.”

According to the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, the research plan will assess climate interventions, including spraying aerosols into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight back into space, and should include goals for research, what’s necessary to analyze the atmosphere, and what impact these kinds of climate interventions may have on Earth.

Congress directed the research plan be produced in its spending plan for 2022, which Biden signed in March this year.

Some of the techniques, such as spraying sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere, are known to have harmful effects on the environment and human health.

Will that stop the global elite from rolling out their plan?

Watch: