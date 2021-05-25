Biden Administration Demands U.S. Embassies ‘Promote Black Lives Matter’

The Biden administration is urging all U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions to promote the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Reporter Jack Posobiec published a leaked cable from Biden’s Secretary of State Tony Blinken, explaining how American representatives abroad are to encourage conversations about “systemic racism” and racial injustice in the United States.

The cable says: “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.”

Breitbart.com reports: It authorizes the flying of Black Lives Matter banners on the exterior of American diplomatic buildings, within local executive discretion.

The cable also encourages diplomats to refer to several documents in preparing their observances of the day, including a speech by United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in which she told the UN about America’s ” legacy of white supremacy,” and celebrated the activists who protested (and rioted) in 2020 — “in the streets, marching for charge.”

The central ideological view of Black Lives Matter is that law enforcement, and American society in general, are guilty of “systemic racism” that is to blame for police brutality against black Americans, and the persistence of white supremacy.

Those claims contradict evidence that there is no racial bias in police shootings, as well as decades of civil rights progress.

Recent polling suggests that American public support for Black Lives Matter has collapsed, except among Democrats.