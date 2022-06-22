Biden Admin Wants To Remove Most Of The Nicotine From Cigarettes  

The Biden administration is planning remove nearly all nicotine from cigarettes sold in the U.S. in an attempt to get people to quit the habit.
The administration signaled Tuesday that it will develop a proposed rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products essentially lowering the amount of nicotine in products available in the US.
The FDA aims to officially publish the proposed rule in May 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Breitbart reports: The plan was revealed on Tuesday as part of the Biden administration’s “unified agenda,” which is a collection of planned federal regulations released biannually.
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement:
Nicotine is powerfully addictive. Lowering nicotine levels to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels would decrease the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers to quit.
Roughly 12.5 percent of Americans were cigarette smokers in 2020, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Nearly 480,000 Americans die of smoking-related causes annually, making cigarette deaths the number one preventable death in the country. An additional 7,300 nonsmokers die from lung cancer caused by second hand smoke.
Meanwhile, the UK is considering the idea of increasing the smoking age by 12 months every year until no one can no longer buy it