Biden Admin Wages War on Free Speech: ‘Social Media Must CENSOR CENSOR CENSOR’

It’s official – the Biden administration has declared war on the First Amendment and is now asking Big Tech to more radically censor “hate speech” by Conservatives.

During a press briefing this week, an anti-Trump reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if Trump’s absence from social media makes COVID relief negotiations easier.

“This may be hard to believe but we don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here,” Psaki smugly said. “Former President Trump, to be very clear,” she added with a wry smile.

When asked if Biden supports the continued ban of Donald Trump from all major social media platforms, Psaki declared that the Biden White House enthusiastically supports “the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: There is no such thing as “hate speech” and the US Supreme Court has reaffirmed this many times.

All speech is protected under the 1st Amendment, but the Biden White House openly admits it is working with Big Tech to censor and ban conservatives under the guise of ‘reducing hate speech.’

Project Veritas on Sunday night released insider leaked videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other FB execs admitting Facebook has “too much power.”

Zuckerberg and other Facebook execs admitted they want to work with the Biden Admin on some of their top priorities ‘through a social justice lens.’

For years people have argued that social media companies can ban whoever they want from their platforms because they are “private companies.”

However, Big Tech is working with the US government to ban, censor and shadowban conservatives, a clear violation of the First Amendment.