Biden Admin Unable To Account For $20 Billion In Aid To Ukraine

The Biden administration is scrambling to track almost $20 billion in military aid that it sent to Ukraine as Republicans warn of potential audits when they take control of the House in January.

Kevin McCarthey, who will likely be the future House Speaker has said his party will not be giving Ukraine a “blank check” to fend off Russia’s invasion.

An audit would determine how much, if any, of the US aid is ending up in the wrong hands. We have already learned that Ukraine had been “investing” in FTX with money the US had sent.

Fox News reports: The Republican push to ramp up oversight enjoys some bipartisan support in Congress. Some staunch Ukraine allies fear the party will cut off aid to the country entirely, however.

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has vowed to “hold our government accountable” for Ukraine spending, and some of her colleagues across the aisle are echoing the message.

“The taxpayers deserve to know that investment is going where it’s intended to go,” Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., told the Washington Post. “In any war, there can be missteps and misallocation of supplies.”

The lawmakers agree that current monitoring efforts appear woefully inadequate, with the Biden administration inspecting just 10% of the 22,000 weapons the U.S. has provided to Ukraine between February and November 1, according to the Post.

U.S. allies in Europe have expressed hope that Republican skepticism of Ukraine aid will not lead to a widespread cutting of funding, however.

“You’d be playing into Putin’s hands,” U.K. Parliament member Tobias Ellwood said in October. “If America pulls back, Putin could snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.”

McCarthy has based his criticism of the aid packages on America’s economic situation as the economy threatens to fall into a recession.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said last month. “They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check.”