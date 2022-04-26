Biden Admin Threatens Elon Musk: ‘Keep Censoring on Twitter or Face Harsh Consequences’

April 26, 2022
Biden's White House threatens Elon Musk to keep censoring users on Twitter or face harsh consequences
The Biden administration has issued a stark warning to new Twitter owner Elon Musk: keep censoring users on the platform or face harsh consequences.

Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki issued a veiled threat directed at Twitter and its new owner Elon Musk, claiming the Biden administration has long been “concerned” about the “harm” caused by “large social media platforms.”

Far-left reporter Andrea Shalal asked Psaki during a Monday press briefing: “Are you concerned about purveyors of election misinformation, disinformation, health falsehoods having more of an opportunity to speak there on Twitter? Is there any message that you would convey to Elon Musk?”

Psaki responded that Big Tech platforms “must be held accountable for the harms they cause.”

“No matter who owns or runs Twitter, the president has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives,” Psaki said.

“He’s long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause.”

“Our concerns are not new. We’ve long talked about and the President has long talked about his concerns about the power of social platforms, including Twitter to spread misinformation, disinformation, the need for [them] to be held accountable.”

Infowars.com reports: Psaki went on to say that Biden’s team would review Section 230 protections, which allows Big Tech to moderate and censor content online.

“He’s been a strong supporter of fundamental reforms to achieve that goal, including reforms to Section 230, enacting antitrust reforms, requiring more transparency, and he’s encouraged that there’s bipartisan interest in Congress.”

Psaki’s remarks represent a dramatic about-face by the Biden administration, who previously defended Section 230 when former President Trump sued Twitter for deplatforming him in 2021.

Of course, now that a billionaire who doesn’t subscribe to their woke groupthink is now in charge of Twitter, Biden and the left are suddenly eager to rein in its influence.

After all, where was the Biden administration when Twitter and other Big Tech platforms censored the true story of Hunter Biden’s laptop weeks before the 2020 presidential election?

That’s right, it defended the blanket censorship, falsely claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation.”

