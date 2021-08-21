Biden Admin Issues Arrest Warrant for Owen Shroyer for Standing on Steps of Capitol

The Biden administration has issued an arrest warrant for popular conservative reporter Owen Shroyer for the “crime” of standing on the steps of the US Capitol on January 6.

Shroyer, who co-hosts Infowars, has been ordered to turn himself in by Monday or face arrest. He has been charged by Biden’s FBI or standing on the steps of the US Capitol on January 6.

“I plan on declaring my innocence of these charges,” Shroyer said during Friday’s broadast.

Nationalfile.com reports: One photo that the government is using as evidence against Shroyer was taken from a video with Alex Jones urging the crowd to “be peaceful, go to the other side, be peaceful.”

The Department of Justice is arguing that Shroyer entered a restricted area near the inauguration stage. While on his show today, Shroyer noted that “I probably shouldn’t be on the air.” It is still unclear why the Biden regime is moving to arrest and charge dissident journalists.

As was previously reported by National File, Yahoo reports that, according to “current and former law enforcement officials” the “FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters” of 45th President Donald Trump. “Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” one law enforcement official reportedly said, “But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”