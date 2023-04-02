Biden Admin Is Bannning Cheap Light Bulbs To Help Fight Climate Change

The Biden Administration is planning to ban cheap incandescent light bulbs.

They are preparing to implement a nationwide ban on the commonly used light bulbs as part of their energy efficiency and climate agenda.

The Obama admin had also banned them, but Trump rescinded their ruling in 2019 having previously warned about the dangers of energy efficient alternatives.

Fox News reports: The regulations, which prohibit retailers from selling incandescent light bulbs, were finalized by the Department of Energy (DOE) in April 2022 and are slated to go into effect on Aug. 1, 2023. The DOE will begin full enforcement of the ban on that date, but it has already urged retailers to begin transitioning away from the light bulb type and, in recent months, begun issuing warning notices to companies.

“The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year.

According to the DOE announcement, the regulations will save consumers an estimated $3 billion per year on utility bills and cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades.

Under the rules, incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs will be prohibited in favor of light-emitting diode, or LED, alternatives. While U.S. households have increasingly switched to LED light bulbs since 2015, fewer than half of households reported using mostly or exclusively LEDs, according to the most recent results from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey.