Biden Admin: Gov’t Must Now Regulate Facebook to Censor Independent Media

The Biden administration says now is the time for the government to step in and regulate Facebook so that independent media is eradicated for good.

In response to Facebook’s global outage and testimony from a whistleblower on Monday, White House Press Secretary declared that social media companies must be nannied by the State in order to remove ‘hate speech’ and ‘misinformation’ more robustly.

“This is just the latest in a series of revelations about social media platforms,” Psaki told reporters on Monday when asked about Zuckerberg’s whistleblower troubles.

These “revelations,” Psaki added, “make clear that self-regulation is not working. That’s long been the president’s view and been the view of the administration.”

Psaki said the administration will continue to support efforts by Congress to pass “fundamental reforms” in the Big Tech field.

Rt.com reports: Numerous Democrat lawmakers have called for more oversight over companies like Facebook, as well as more stringent rules about what can be posted, while Republicans have blasted most major tech companies of using campaigns against hate and ‘misinformation’ as ways to ban conservative opinions and users, especially ones that criticize government health officials on Covid-19 data and regulations.

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki, asked about the revelations from the Facebook whistleblower: “Self-regulation is not working.” pic.twitter.com/E4FElkDIdm — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2021

Facebook has said it is dealing with its outages, though it’s unclear why the services have been down. Reports have begun emerging about businesses and individuals also having difficulty accessing their Gmail and Twitter accounts, as well as other social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned. Some of you may have had an issue seeing replies and DMs as a result. This has been fixed. Sorry about that! 💙 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 4, 2021

On the outages, Psaki could offer no specific insight and only said the administration is “aware” of and is “monitoring” the situation.