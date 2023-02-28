Biden Admin Endorses Gain-of-Function Research: “The Deadly Risks Are Worth It!”

The Biden administration has officially endorsed dangerous gain-of-function research, declaring that the deadly risks are worth it.

Biden’s National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Monday that gain-of-function research is too valuable for the U.S. government to stop doing it.

John Kirby’s answer to the question of whether Biden thinks conducting Gain of Function research is prudent: “I think that's a fancy way of saying yes”



pic.twitter.com/kNE9ExvlDJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Asked by a reporter if Joe Biden believes the reward of gain-of-function research outweighs the risk, Kirby acted like he was unaware of the term and said, “I got a history degree, you’re going to have to… say that again?”

When the reporter repeated the question, Kirby answered by saying Joe Biden thinks gain-of-function research “is important to help prevent future pandemics.”

“He [Biden] understands that there has to be legitimate scientific research into the sources, or potential sources, of pandemics so that we understand it so that we can prevent them from happening,” Kirby said.

He continued, “But he also believes that research has to be done, must be done in a safe and secure manner and as transparent as possible to the rest of the world so people know what’s going on. So, I think that’s a fancy way of saying, ‘Yes.’”

Twitter user WarClandestine commented on the clip, writing, “Watch John Kirby play stupid and avoid answering about the cost-benefit analysis of Gain of Function research. He claims that he doesn’t understand the question because ‘he has a history degree’. But eventually, he said ‘yes’ the benefits outweigh the risks.”

1) HOLY SHIT…



Watch John Kirby play stupid and avoid answering about the cost-benefit analysis of Gain of Function research.



He claims that he doesn’t understand the question because “he has a history degree”.



But eventually, he said “yes” the benefits outweigh the risks. https://t.co/myM6q7CJrA — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) February 27, 2023

It’s worth noting gain-of-function research is the most likely culprit behind the COVID-19 pandemic as the majority of sources say it leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, whether by mistake or on purpose.

Of course, the U.S. military was also involved in the Wuhan biolab along with Hunter Biden, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

For a while, mainstream media and establishment politicians wouldn’t admit the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab and pushed the narrative it came from a wet market where someone ate a diseased bat.

However, a Wall Street Journal report published on Sunday revealed a leaked classified document showing the U.S. Department of Energy has joined the FBI in saying the Covid pandemic likely escaped the Wuhan lab.

Despite this development, Kirby told the press on Monday, “There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started.”

NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby: "There is not a consensus right now in the U.S. government about exactly how COVID started." pic.twitter.com/xp1DVsGpOL — CSPAN (@cspan) February 27, 2023

With Biden’s own government agencies admitting the Covid virus leaked from the Wuhan lab, people need to remember how often the mainstream media dismissed similar claims as “conspiracy theories” as seen in the compilation video below:

The tower of Covid lies is beginning to crumble down around the globalist puppets as the sleeping masses start to wake up to the elitist NWO agenda.

Watch the full Monday press conference below: