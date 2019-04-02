Biden Accuser: Democrats Pressure Victims To ‘Keep Mouths Shut’; Protect Senior Dems

The Democratic Party is crawling with sex pests and perverts, according to former Nevada Democratic lawmaker Lucy Flores, who says that senior members of the party force victims to keep their “mouths shut” in order to protect star names within the party.

According to Flores, the Democratic Party has a culture of victim blaming and party members often force victims to “keep our mouths shut” and keep “our dirty laundry to ourselves” in order to protect star names within the party.

In a Friday op-ed, the former Nevada state legislator accused 2020 hopeful Biden of putting his hands on her shoulders, “inhaling” her scent and kissing the back of her head at a 2014 campaign rally during her race for lieutenant governor.

In response to the accusations, Biden and his staff say he does not recall the incident.

“You don’t expect that kind of intimacy from someone so powerful and someone who you just have no relationship whatsoever to touch you and to feel you and to be so close to you in that way,” Ms. Flores wrote in the New York magazine article.

According to the Daily Caller, during a Sunday morning conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” the former Nevada assemblywoman opened up about her accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden and cited politics as the “impetus” behind her decision to come forward.

But she also described a Democratic Party seemingly less concerned with victims of sexual assault or unwanted sexual advances than it is with winning power.

“And what I think is also important and part of the reason why I felt a little bit less pressure in terms of speaking out is that we are often pressured to keep our mouths shut about anything,” Flores told Tapper as part of her response to his question about whether her allegations should disqualify Biden as a presidential candidate.

“We as party loyalists, as party stalwarts, as foot soldiers for the party, we are expected to, quote/unquote, keep our dirty laundry to ourselves,” she continued.“And it’s always in service to the party.”

The difference in her case, she believes, is the fact that “there are so many more incredible candidates” that could win the presidency.

“I felt a little less pressure in terms of feeling like I could speak out because we have options,” said Flores.

“We have options, and I don’t feel pressured to stay quiet and just take one for the team the way in which we’re always asked to do and never speak out about the things that we believe are wrong.”