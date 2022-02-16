Biden Accused of Being a ‘Sociopath’ After Leaving Dead Dog on Republican Woman’s Doorstep

President Joe Biden has sunk to a new low, shocking his entourage and social media by bragging about leaving a dead dog on a Republican woman’s doorstep.

Reminiscing about his time spent serving on the New Castle County Council during an address at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference on Tuesday, Biden promised the crowd gathered at the Washington Hilton that he will “work like the devil” before recounting the bizarre tale of the dead dog.

Biden recalled how he represented a middle class to working class district, with ‘one very wealthy neighborhood‘ within its boundaries.

‘And I got a call one night, a woman said to me – obviously not of the same persuasion as I was politically – call me and say, “there’s a dead dog on my lawn,“‘ the president said.

‘And I said, “yes ma’am, did you call the county?” And she said, “yes, they’re not here.” And I said, “well, I’ll get ’em in the morning,”‘ he recalled.

The Republican woman would not accept that answer.

‘She said, “I want it removed now, I pay your salary,“‘ Biden said.

‘So I went over. I picked it up. She said I want it out of my front yard,’ Biden said. ‘I put it on her doorstep,‘ he added, laughing.

The president admitted, ‘I’ve gotten much better since then.’

Biden’s latest bizarre anecdote has exploded across social media, with many users accusing the lifetime politician of being a sociopath.

One tweeted: “BIDEN SAID WHAT? President Biden just told a bizarre story about dumping a dead dog on a woman’s doorstep.”

Another wrote, “Am I the only one disturbed by this??”

“Was any part of that scripted, or was he speaking off the cuff? Either way, it is strange,” said another.

Another user shocked by the President’s story wrote: “This is truly horrifying.”

DailyMail report: Biden was in his late 20s in 1970 when he was elected to serve on the council for Delaware’s most populous county, New Castle, for two years.

Two years later in 1972, he won the U.S. Senate race at age 29.

‘I used to give out my phone number, can’t do that anymore,’ he also told the crowd. ‘They don’t even allow me to have a phone anymore.’

Biden then delivered much of the same message as he has in recent days.

‘I’m going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down,’ he vowed.

‘We’re going to keep working to strengthen the supply chain and bring the cost of every good down, particularly food and automobiles,’ he continued.