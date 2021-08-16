Biden Abandons THOUSANDS of Americans in Afghanistan: “Please Go Hide Somewhere”

You’re on your own, folks.

August 16, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Biden abandons thousands of Americans left stranded in Afghanistan, telling them to go hide somewhere
Joe Biden has officially abandoned thousands of stranded American citizens in Adghanistan, ordering them “hide” somewhere amid a Taliban takeover of the country.

According to reports over the weekend, thousands of Americans streamed to Kabul International Airport in a desperate attempt to escape from the Taliban.

In response, the Biden administration issued a directive, telling stranded citizens to find somewhere safe to hide.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Not even the airport is safe.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Kabul (August 15, 2021)

Location: Kabul

Event: The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

This is like Obama abandoning the Ambassador, his staff, and security team in Benghazi — only times one-hundred.

