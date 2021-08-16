Biden Abandons THOUSANDS of Americans in Afghanistan: “Please Go Hide Somewhere”

Joe Biden has officially abandoned thousands of stranded American citizens in Adghanistan, ordering them “hide” somewhere amid a Taliban takeover of the country.

According to reports over the weekend, thousands of Americans streamed to Kabul International Airport in a desperate attempt to escape from the Taliban.

Gunfire rings in the air as thousands stream into Kabul’s international airport in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/xZYPZBiBSl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2021

In response, the Biden administration issued a directive, telling stranded citizens to find somewhere safe to hide.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Kabul (August 15, 2021) Location: Kabul Event: The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

You’re on your own.

This is like Obama abandoning the Ambassador, his staff, and security team in Benghazi — only times one-hundred.