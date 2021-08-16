Biden Abandons THOUSANDS of Americans in Afghanistan: “Please Go Hide Somewhere”

According to reports over the weekend, thousands of Americans streamed to Kabul International Airport in a desperate attempt to escape from the Taliban.
In response, the Biden administration issued a directive, telling stranded citizens to find somewhere safe to hide.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Not even the airport is safe.
Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Kabul (August 15, 2021)
Location: Kabul
Event: The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.
You’re on your own.
This is like Obama abandoning the Ambassador, his staff, and security team in Benghazi — only times one-hundred.