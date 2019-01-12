Biblical Proportions: Mecca Plagued By Huge Swarm Of Locusts

A massive swarm of locusts descended on Mecca this week invading one Islams holiest sites.

They were literally everywhere, in the air, on the ground, in houses and schools, covering praying pilgrims and all over the Great Mosque

Experts were left baffled as the infestation of “biblical proportions”prompted a large-scale cleaning operation

The Makkah Municipality confirmed the phenomenon which residents claimed they had never been seen before.

RT reports: Mecca attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe every year, but this time it became a site of completely different pilgrimage. The insects have been plaguing the holy site in Saudi Arabia for a few days now, with social media relaying a detailed account of the havoc they caused.

#السعودية :

حشرات طائرة تهاجم الحرم في #مكة_المكرمة بكثافة كبيرة في ظاهرة لا تخفى دلالتها أو رمزيتها ! اللهم طهر بيتك للطائفين والعاكفين، واجعله ولايته فيمن خافك واتقاك، وابتغى رضاك. pic.twitter.com/OZvNjUhq3F — د. محمد الصغير (@drassagheer) January 7, 2019

الصراصير الموسمية المهاجرة في الحرم و بعض المناطق في مكة

في انتظار تحاليل الإخونج و المواد الإعلامية و البرامج المباشرة في #الخنزيرة و #خلايا_عزمي …. pic.twitter.com/qZMrWd6NkQ — رضا كربوسي (@r_kerbouci) January 8, 2019

لعمري لم أسمع أو أرى مثل هذا من قبل

اجتياح صراصير لمدينة مكة بما فيها الحرم المكي.. ‌#صراصير_الحرم هذا نذيرٌ من الله تعالى للحكام السعوديين المستكبرين المجرمين ومن والاهم قال تعالى:

(فأرسلنا عليهم الطوفان والجراد والقمل والضفادع والدم آيات مفصلات فاستكبروا وكانوا قوما مجرمين) pic.twitter.com/V1uDs3fzuG — هاشم احمد شرف الدين (@hashemsharafdin) January 8, 2019

Local authorities have assigned 22 teams, each consisting of 138 people and armed with 111 pieces of specialized equipment, to curb the infestation.

“We have harnessed all efforts available to speed up the eradication of the insects in the interest of the safety and comfort of guests to God’s house,” they said is a statement, cited by Al-Araby website.

The masked workers were spraying insecticide in the area around the Great Mosque, paying extra attention to the locust breeding sites near open water drains. They were then seen sweeping thousands of the dead insects from the pavement.