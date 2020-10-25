Beverly Hills Turns Red – THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters Take to the Streets

With just days to go before America goes to the polls, thousands of Trump supporters descended upon Beverly Hills to show California how President Trump is going to win in a landslide victory on November 3rd.

There have been at least three previous pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills -the most recent on Oct 10. Prior to that, Trump supporters held another rally on Oct. 3.

“Trump Rally — Beverly Hills,” tweeted one supporter on Saturday, alongside a video with the hashtags, #GaysForTrump, #LatinosForTrump, #BlacksForTrump, and #WomenForTrump.

Trump supporters took over the intersection Rodeo Dr. & Dayton Way in Beverly Hills.

Watch:

Beverly Hills: Total pro-Trump take over of the intersection at Rodeo Dr. & Dayton Way. pic.twitter.com/clm3XHo6Jt — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) October 25, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: “Beverly Hills Trump Rally is *insane* today — haven’t even walked inside the Garden Park yet,” noted another Twitter user who posted a purported video of the event.

Dance Party Starting! 💯#MAGA FREEDOM RALLY 🇺🇸



Beverly Hills Sign 2-8 PM EVERY Saturday ♥ pic.twitter.com/483C5Nh2Rb — Latina O'Crazio CornPop 🎃 (@OcrazioCornPop) October 25, 2020

After gathering in front of the Beverly Hills sign on Santa Monica Blvd, the rally-goers took to marching up Rodeo Drive chanting “USA USA USA.”

“Beverly Hills, California,” tweeted the Trump campaign’s Abigail Marone.

“This is happening in BEVERLY HILLS,” tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. “Are we really supposed to believe Biden is up 14 points?”