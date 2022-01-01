Betty White Reveals the Unexpected Secret to Living a Long, Healthy Life

Before Betty White’s death at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve, she was regularly asked to reveal her secret to living a long, happy life.

Her answers often came in the form of humor. In 2011, the Golden Girls actress appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman and shared her “Top 10 Tips for Living a Long and Healthy Life.”

“Try not to die,” White said. “Avoid tweeting any photos of your private parts,” and “get eight hours of beauty sleep — nine if you’re ugly”.

The following year White told The New York Times that she was a “health nut” whose “favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise — I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”

However, there were times when White gave some more serious insights about how mental health was really important in staying healthy.

“First of all, keep busy and don’t focus everything on you. That wears out pretty fast. It’s not hard to find things you’re interested in, but enjoy them and indulge them. And I think that keeps you on your toes,” she told journalist Katie Couric on her 95th birthday.

White, a longtime television star who enjoyed a second wave of popularity in her 90s, was best known for her roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, and for a People profile that was meant to celebrate her centennial year, the actress spoke about how she was feeling.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.”