Better Late Than Never: Georgia Passes Bill Requiring Voter I.D. for Absentee Ballots

The Georgia Senate on Tuesday passed a bill requiring voters to submit a valid form of I.D. in order to vote absentee in the state.

Better late than never I suppose?

The integrity of the 2020 election continues to be a highly contentious issue and will become a major inflection point for the way in which America conducts its elections in the future.

Thankfully, Georgia is looking to grapple with many of those concerns now in a huge way, according to a report in The Hill.

The Georgia state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would require voters to submit a driver’s license number, state identification card number or a photocopy of an approved form of identification in order to vote absentee in the state.

Senate Bill 67 passed the upper chamber in 35-18 vote on Tuesday and now heads to the state House for consideration, The Associated Press reports.

The bill has already been met with opposition from Democrats and voting rights groups who say the legislation would make it difficult for voters who don’t have a driver’s license or state identification card to vote absentee. According to the AP, absentee ballots are currently tallied using signature verification.