Better late than never I suppose?
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
The integrity of the 2020 election continues to be a highly contentious issue and will become a major inflection point for the way in which America conducts its elections in the future.
Thankfully, Georgia is looking to grapple with many of those concerns now in a huge way, according to a report in The Hill.
The Georgia state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would require voters to submit a driver’s license number, state identification card number or a photocopy of an approved form of identification in order to vote absentee in the state.
Senate Bill 67 passed the upper chamber in 35-18 vote on Tuesday and now heads to the state House for consideration, The Associated Press reports.
The bill has already been met with opposition from Democrats and voting rights groups who say the legislation would make it difficult for voters who don’t have a driver’s license or state identification card to vote absentee. According to the AP, absentee ballots are currently tallied using signature verification.
Libertyhub.com reports: Democrats and left-leaning voter rights groups have suggested that the bill adds “needless boundaries” to the right to vote, but it should be remembered that these are some of the same political activists who’ve been attempting to drown the Second Amendment in legislation for decades.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Not A Single Case Of Flu Detected By UK Health Authorities This Year - February 25, 2021
- Better Late Than Never: Georgia Passes Bill Requiring Voter I.D. for Absentee Ballots - February 25, 2021
- Bombshell: Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Assault – ‘I Was Told to Shut the Hell up About It’ - February 25, 2021