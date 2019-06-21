Bette Midler: Trump’s ‘Jealousy’ of Obama Will Cause ‘Thousands of Deaths’

President Donald Trump’s “uncontrollable” jealousy of Barack Obama will lead to “thousands of premature deaths,” according to Hollywood actress Bette Midler who spent her Thursday ranting on Twitter against the president.

Bette Midler was apparently reacting to a report on the Trump administration’s efforts to unravel the Obama administration’s regulation-heavy global warming initiatives, including the Clean Power Plan, which critics say placed an undue burden on the coal industry.

“#trump’s uncontrollable jealousy of Barack Obama will lead to thousands of premature deaths from air pollution, wildfires, floods,” Bette Midler warned her 1.63 million Twitter followers. “What a small-minded, short-sighted little man.”

#trump’s uncontrollable jealousy of Barack Obama will lead to thousands of premature deaths from air pollution, wildfires, floods. What a small-minded, short-sighted little man. https://t.co/0anoLojD0l — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 20, 2019

Breitbart report: The Trump administration finalized the rollback Wednesday, offering the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule as an alternative.

“Rather than punishing US production and yielding the marketplace to Chinese coal, which is what the Obama Clean Power plan did, we are leveling the playing field and encouraging innovation and technology across the sector,” EPA chief Andrew Wheeler explained at a press conference.

“Our ACE rule will incentivize new technologies that ensure short coal plants can be part of a cleaner future,” he added.

Although Midler determined that Trump rolled back the Obama administration’s plan out of pure spite and jealousy, there is no evidence to support that claim. It also remains unclear how the rollback will result in “premature deaths” from air pollution, wildfires, and floods, as the actress claimed.

Midler is likely basing her urgent warning on a previously debunked “consensus,” which claims that 97 percent of climate scientists agree that climate change is “man-made” or “dangerous.”

As Breitbart News previously reported:

The paper from which that “consensus” is derived was written by Australian global warming activist John Cook. He reportedly reviewed nearly 12,000 papers on the subject matter and determined that a clear “consensus” existed. However, his methods have been called into question over the year. … In only 41 of the nearly 12,000 reports Cook research conclusively stated that mankind played a significant role in the climate’s constantly changing cycles. That amounts to 0.3 percent. Additionally, the U.S. government’s Global Historical Climate Network, Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and National Climate Data Center have been busted in the past for “amplifying” and “adjusting” published temperature graphs in order to achieved politically-fueled results.

Bette Midler has not expressed concern for the hundreds of thousands of premature deaths that have occurred at the hands of Planned Parenthood, which her party emphatically supports.