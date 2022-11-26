Bette Midler Trashes Thanksgiving, Says ‘Pilgrims Were Undocumented Aliens From Europe’

Bette Midler joined other Hollywood stars in spending their Thanksgiving trashing the national holiday, posting a meme that denigrated the pilgrims as “undocumented aliens from Europe.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Bette Midler posted a meme showing a pilgrim and an Indian sharing a turkey in what appears to be a depiction of the first Thanksgiving in 1621. The meme’s snarky caption reads: “Celebrating the day Americans fed undocumented aliens from Europe.”

Midler recently starred in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2, a complete reversal of the original 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus”. In the original, the Satan worshipping, child-eating witches are the villains, for obvious reasons. But in Hocus Pocus 2, they are celebrated as empowered women… even though they keep wanting to lure and eat children.

WATCH:

It should come as no surprise that Midler’s Thanksgiving meme inaccurately depicts what actually transpired between the Plymouth colony pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians at the first Thanksgiving feast.

Breitbart report: Historical accounts show that both the pilgrims and Indians contributed food to the meal, with the pilgrims hunting fowl and the Indians bringing deer. They also feasted on the vegetables that the pilgrims grew with the help of the Indians.

While wild turkey might have been featured at the first Thanksgiving, they would more likely have dined on geese, duck, and other game. Some historians believe that seafood was also served, given the colonist’s proximity to the ocean.

Bette Midler isn’t the only celebrity to trash Thanksgiving this year. Fellow Hollywood star John Leguizamo took to Twitter on Sunday to proclaim, “Happy indigenous survivor’s day! F*ck thanksgiving!”