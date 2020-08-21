Bette Midler Says: “F**K YOU TRUMP! You’ll never get Close To Biden’s DNC Speech, You Miserable Toad!”

Bette Midler lashed out at President Trump on Twitter claiming he would “never get close” to delivering a speech like the one Joe Biden gave at the Democrat National Convention on Thursday.

Midler yelled: “FUCK YOU, #TRUMP! You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad!” following Biden’s DNC speech.

Hollywood has of course been gushing over Biden’s address, calling it ‘the speech of his life”

Breitbart reports: During his speech, Biden promised that he would implement “a national mandate to wear a mask,” and said that “no miracle is coming.” Biden’s speech had apparently resonated with Midler, who earlier this year tweeted an all-caps meltdown, proclaiming that President Trump “will rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”

“HE PINNED THIS,” said Bette Midler of a meme that the president had tweeted. “YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT.”

“HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM,” added the Loose Women actress. “IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN… YOU’LL GET IVANKA.