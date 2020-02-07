Bette Midler MELTDOWN Over Trump Acquittal: “He’ll Rule You Until He DIES”

Hollywood actress Bette Midler reacted badly to President Trump’s acquittal by hysterically warning that if he wins reelection in November, “he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”
In a huge Twitter meltdown, the anti-Trump actress admitted she was triggered by the President’s pinned tweet, which featured a video jokingly showing him being elected for eternity.
“HE PINNED THIS,” Midler fumed.
“YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT”
“HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM,” Midler warned.
“IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA.”
Cnsnews.com reports: Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick replied with amusement on Twitter, saying Midler’s inability to take a joke makes Trump’s video even funnier:
“I think you are being serious…. and that makes it all the more hilarious.”
