Bette Midler Is A ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Says President Trump

President Donald Trump blasted Bette Midler on twitter this week calling her a “washed up psycho” and a “sick scammer” after she apologized for sharing a fake quote that has been attributed to him.

On Sunday, the actress had shared a fake quotation that appeared to be from Trump in a made-up interview with People Magazine in 1998. The fabricated quote called Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country.”

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

MSN reports Trump responded on Twitter.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Midler hit back after Trump insulted her, saying that Trump is responsible for spreading lies.

Yes, one must always check the quotes. That should take up, oh, maybe 23 of the 24 hours in the day? Because there are SO MANY LIES, most of them generated by Trump himself, that the task of separating the truth from the lies is impossible. Which is just how he likes it. #CHAOS — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

Midler continued to blast the president in a series of Tweets after the exchange. She Tweeted about the poor fit of the tuxedo he wore while meeting the Queen of England on Monday, praised London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, with whom Trump had a public Twitter feud earlier in the week, and accused Trump of lying about the crowds he met on his visit to the U.K. this week.