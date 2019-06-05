Bette Midler Is A ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Says President Trump

President Donald Trump blasted Bette Midler on twitter this week calling her a “washed up psycho” and a “sick scammer” after she apologized for sharing a fake quote that has been attributed to him.
On Sunday, the actress had shared a fake quotation that appeared to be from Trump in a made-up interview with People Magazine in 1998. The fabricated quote called Republicans “the dumbest group of voters in the country.”
MSN reports Trump responded on Twitter.
Midler hit back after Trump insulted her, saying that Trump is responsible for spreading lies.
Midler continued to blast the president in a series of Tweets after the exchange. She Tweeted about the poor fit of the tuxedo he wore while meeting the Queen of England on Monday, praised London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, with whom Trump had a public Twitter feud earlier in the week, and accused Trump of lying about the crowds he met on his visit to the U.K. this week.