Bette Midler Compares Rush Limbaugh To Ku Klux Klan… Days After His Death

Bette Midler has compared Rush Limbaugh to the Ku Klux Klan, just five days after conservative talk radio legend died following a battle with lung cancer.

Midler tweeted a meme on Monday showing a group of figures wearing white hoods and robes with the heading “Find Rush Limbaugh.”

Breitbart reports: The meme shows one of the hooded figures wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which former President Donald Trump bestowed on Limbaugh last year.

Last week, Midler implied that Limbaugh was going to hell. “#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward. Bet it’s hot,” she wrote.

She also called Limbaugh “one of the vilest reptiles who ever trolled the plant.”

“NO, #Newt, his BIRTH was a tragic moment. He was one of the vilest reptiles who ever trolled the planet. And of course, birds of a feather, Newt. Mend your ways, lest YOUR death bring the outpouring of joy so many feel at his demise,” she said.

Midler is one of many left-wing Hollywood celebrities who gleefully mocked Limbaugh following news of his death last week. Stars including Rob Reiner, John Cusack, Rosanna Arquette, and Star Trek actor George Takei.