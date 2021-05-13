Bette Midler BLASTS Unvaccinated Kids: ‘Stay the HELL Out of School’

Hollywood actress Bette Midler has warned American school kids who have not received the vaccination to stay away from school due to the “threat” they pose to their vaccinated counterparts.

In a bizarre and factually inaccurate tweet, Midler compared permitting unvaccinated children to attend schools to bringing peanut products to the classroom.

“If my kid can’t bring peanut butter to school then yours can’t bring the deathly plague. Vaccinate or I’m bringing the Jiffy,” the anti-Trump star said.

Theblaze.com reports: The Food and Drug Administration did not announce the authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years until Monday, one day after Midler’s tweet.

Children who are allergic to peanuts and peanut products can sometimes find themselves in middle of a nasty anaphylaxis response.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology, include “impaired breathing, swelling in the throat, a sudden drop in blood pressure, pale skin or blue lips, fainting, and dizziness.”

One mom, who referred to herself as “super liberal,” took Midler to task over her remarks.

She wrote, “I’m super liberal, very pro vax and science but this isn’t funny. My son, like millions of others is severely allergic to peanuts and tree nuts! If he touches it he gets hives. If he eats even the tiniest amount, his throat closes, no amount of CPR would help. Do better!”

Another user added, “We are vaccinated. Our kids can’t be vaccinated yet. Parents of kids with allergies have seen epi pens save their kids lives. We are pro science. Imagine volunteering to vaccinate your community and seeing this after holding your kid in anaphylaxis because this threat happened?”

“‘Get vaccinated or I’m gonna start killing kids with peanut allergies’ is definitely a sales pitch,” one user countered.

Another user pointed out that Midler’s remarks were insensitive at best, and wrote, “There are better analogies than this. As someone who has two kids allergic to peanuts this is just stupid.”

“Choosy moms choose Jif and there is no FDA approved pediatric coronavirus vax as of today,” another user tweeted on Sunday. “I’m not certain where you’re going with this meme but wishing death on children is certainly a call for self reflection.”

Midler has not issued any updates on the backlash she received following the controversial Sunday tweet.