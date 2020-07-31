Bette Midler Blames President Trump For Herman Cain’s Death

Bette Midler is blaming President Trump for the death of former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain.

The Left-wing actress-singer wrote on twitter: “Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the ‘China Virus”

“Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks. Everyone knows it’s your fault. Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus!” Midler added.

Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the “China Virus.” Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks. Everyone knows it’s your fault. Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 31, 2020

Breitbart reports: Cain died on Thursday at age 74 from complications related to the coronavirus. His death came weeks after he attended President Trump’s re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain was photographed not wearing a mask at the event. The business executive had recently beaten stage four colon cancer.

Responding to his death, the Trump mourned Cain as a “powerful voice of freedom and all that is good,” describing him as a “very special man, an American Patriot, and [a] great friend.”

…the phone with his amazing wife Gloria, daughter, Melanie, and son Vincent to express my deepest condolences to the entire family. @FLOTUS Melania and I loved Herman Cain, a great man. Herman, Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/GNUf5jHjX0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

It is not the first time that Midler has effectively declared President Trump a killer. Earlier this month, she revealed she was unable to stop crying when thinking about Trump’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“[Donald Trump] is a murderer,” the First Wives Club actress wrote at the time. “Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation.”