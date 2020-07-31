Bette Midler Blames President Trump For Herman Cain’s Death

Bette Midler is blaming President Trump for the death of former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain.
The Left-wing actress-singer wrote on twitter: “Donnie, you silly man! You said your friend Herman Cain died of the ‘China Virus”
“Listen, I’m no Chinacologist, but they’re not the ones who held a flop rally in Tulsa where attendees skipped masks. Everyone knows it’s your fault. Maybe soon we’ll call it the Resigner Virus!” Midler added.
Breitbart reports: Cain died on Thursday at age 74 from complications related to the coronavirus. His death came weeks after he attended President Trump’s re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cain was photographed not wearing a mask at the event. The business executive had recently beaten stage four colon cancer.
Responding to his death, the Trump mourned Cain as a “powerful voice of freedom and all that is good,” describing him as a “very special man, an American Patriot, and [a] great friend.”
It is not the first time that Midler has effectively declared President Trump a killer. Earlier this month, she revealed she was unable to stop crying when thinking about Trump’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
“[Donald Trump] is a murderer,” the First Wives Club actress wrote at the time. “Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation.”