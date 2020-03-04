Bette Midler Announces She’s ‘All-in’ For Mike Bloomberg

Bette Midler has announced she’s voting for billionaire Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg.

The anti-Trump actress dropped the bombshell via Twitter on Tuesday, as Democrats in 14 states were at the polls choosing their preferred candidate.

Bloomberg retweeted her endorsement with a personal thanks.

Thank you, Bette



Now let's get Trump out of the White House! https://t.co/v74belbWTX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 3, 2020

RT reports: Bloomberg, who entered the 2020 race late, has devoted the lion’s share of his considerable resources to the Super Tuesday states, carpet-bombing the electorate with over half a billion dollars’ worth of ads – and courting prominent Democratic figures.

Defiantly inviting her followers to “rail at me all you want,” Midler insisted she “saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11” and credited the former mayor – who took office several months after the largest terrorist attack ever to hit US soil – with that transformation.

Her followers weren’t buying the starry-eyed hero-worship, however, accusing Midler of valuing her Hollywood liberal bubble over the well-being of the masses.

🎶Privilege….. I got my 🎶privilege…. sing it w/ me….. PRIVILIGE!!!! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/bU8hkkfMsn — Bloomberg’s NDAs are Disqualifying AF/ dba Hellboi (@jmjlyons) March 3, 2020

There's almost nothing at stake for wealthy people, so they can strut to the polls completely uninformed with no consequences.



Bloomberg is heinous. — Thought Criminal, Not Even A Democrat (@thunder0291) March 3, 2020

Several pointed out that there was almost no difference between Bloomberg and Trump aside from the letters next to their names – and even those have fluctuated over the years.