Bette Midler Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Killing People At The Insurrection’

Bette Midler told her two million Twitter followers that former President Donald Trump “killed people at the insurrection.”

The left-wing singer and actress also said it would be very sad if Trump gets away with murder.

Breitbart reports: Twitter has not slapped a manipulated media tag on Midler’s tweet accusing the former president of murder. But the company continues to suspend, ban, and purge conservative accounts.

“#DonaldTrump KILLED people at the Insurrection. If he had put a gun to their heads, he could not have done a more efficient job,” tweeted Bette Midler. “And two policemen killed themselves from shame. Have you no hearts, #Republicans? Never, ever again say ‘#BlueLivesMatter.’ You’re fucking liars.”

“As sad as January 6th was, it’s going to be even sadder if #DonaldTrump gets away with #murder. Am I by myself?” added Midler in a follow-up tweet.

This is not the first time Midler has accused the former president of murder. Last summer, the Loose Women actress declared President Trump a “murderer,” adding that she “can’t stop crying.”

“#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying,” tweeted Midler.