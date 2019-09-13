Beto: ‘Hell Yeah, We’re Gonna to Take Your AR-15’

Beto O’Rourke has confirmed his plans to confiscate AR-15 and AK-47 rifles from law-abiding Americans.

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, Beto was asked if he is ready to support confiscation.

“I am if it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield,” Beto responded.

Breitbart.com reports: He then elaborated on how certain bullets are meant to operate in military guns, but he never explained that an AR-15 is not a military weapon. It is a civilian, semiautomatic rifle that shoots one round each time the trigger is pulled. The military weapon, an M4, shoots semiautomatic or fully automatic and is designed to handle the heat and stress of being shot on a battlefield. An AR-15 is not.

After inaccurately describing the AR-15, O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

WATCH: