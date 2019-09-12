Beto: Rich People Should Be Forced to Live near the Poor

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke says he plans to force rich people to live near lower-income people as part of his radical plan to build “smarter” cities

“Living close to work shouldn’t be a luxury for the rich. It’s a right for everyone,” O’Rourke tweeted Monday evening.

His tweet tweet also included a video further explaining his position.

“Here’s the tough thing to talk about, though we must. Rich people are gonna have to allow — or be forced to allow — lower-income people to live near them, which is what we fail to do in this country right now,” Mr. O’Rourke says in the campaign clip.

Mr. O’Rourke then claims lower-income Americans must drive “one, two, three hours in either direction to get to their jobs, very often minimum wage jobs, so they’re working two or three of them right now.”

WATCH Beto’s statement here: