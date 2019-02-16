Beto O’Rourke Vows to Tear down Every Inch of the Border Wall

Democrat 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke has vowed to tear down every inch of the border wall on the southern border.

The failed Texas senate candidate told MSNBC on Thursday that he is prepared to physically tear down walls and fencing already in place on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2019

“Yes. Absolutely. I’d take the wall down,” O’Rourke told MSNBC host Chris Hayes on “All In” during an interview near the border on Thursday.

O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress for three terms, added that he believes city residents would pass a referendum to remove the wall if it were put up for a vote.

Information Liberation reports: He went on to say 4,000 migrants died trying to illegally invade the country because the walls made it so hard for them to stroll right in.

Remember though folks, as the New York Times assured us: Democrats do not want open borders!