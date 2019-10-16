Beto O’Rourke Threatens To Leave Politics If He Doesn’t Win 2020 Nomination

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke has threatened to never run for public office again if he fails to win the 2020 Democratic nomination for the presidency.

O’Rourke revealed during an interview with Politico on Tuesday that he “cannot fathom a scenario where I would run for public office again if I’m not the nominee.”

But those keen to see the back of the Texan progressive should not celebrate too soon. O’Rourke has previously promised to step away from politics, only to shamelessly go back on his word.

In 2018 he repeatedly pledged to Texans that if he lost the Senate race, he would definitely not be running for president in 2020.

O’Rourke told CNN’s Dana Bash in October 2018 that he would not run for president in 2020, and in the days leading up to the midterm elections the following month, the El Paso congressman again denied he would run against President Donald Trump.

“I will not be a candidate for president in 2020,” O’Rourke said on MSNBC. “That’s, I think, as definitive as those sentences get.”

However, after his election loss and after a meeting with former President Obama, O’Rourke revealed he had changed his mind and was considering going against his word and running for president in 2020.

It is clear O’Rourke places scant value on the value of his word.

Despite never winning even a state-wide election, O’Rourke announced in March that he would be running for the presidency.

Despite mainstream media support, O’Rourke’s presidential campaign has been struggling to gain traction with voters. O’Rourke has not broken 5% support since April and currently is receiving less than 2% on average, according to Real Clear Politics.