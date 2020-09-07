Beto O’Rourke Staffer Arrested For Rioting in NYC Causing $100,000 Damage to Businesses

A former Beto O’Rourke staffer who worked on his senate campaign in 2018 when he failed to oust Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has been arrested for rioting in New York City in connection with $100,000 in property damage.

Every time a masked Antifa militant gets arrested, we get a window into their background. And this time the information is problematic and damaging for the Democrats.

Not only does 20-year-old Clara Kraebber hail from a wealthy Upper East Side family, she is also connected to top Democrats and radical leftwing groups.

After a riot in New York City on Friday night, eight people were arrested after the riot caused at least $100,000 in damage. Rioters allegedly came from two different groups “New African Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.”

Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement protesters geared up in Black Bloc take over NYC Streets carrying a “Death to America” and “Free All Prisoners” banners



Chants of “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” pic.twitter.com/RXX9vHCDLX — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) September 4, 2020

Some on-looking restaurant goer’s cleaning up after the protests mess pic.twitter.com/vTq1EkA4vy — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) September 4, 2020

Smashed windows and graffiti on New York City banks pic.twitter.com/3KRyCQCXEe — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) September 5, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: As protestors take to the streets of New York, a small group of troublemakers are seen smashing windows. We know of at least 8 arrests tonight. One store worker says he understands the protests, but doesn’t get the destruction of property – 11p @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/vr4z76ZqQn — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 5, 2020

Townhall report: 20-year-old Clara Kraebber is a wealthy Rice University student. In fact, her father is a professor with the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry. Her mother owns an architect firm in Manhattan that has worked on projects at Columbia and NYU.

Her family is so wealthy that a few years ago they purchased a $1.8 million apartment in the Upper East Side. They also own a second home in Connecticut.

Who better to hit the streets and demand societal change than a rich kid who knows nothing about struggling? Law enforcement officers seemed to have the same opinion.

“I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse? This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut,” a law enforcement source told the New York Post. “This is the height of hypocrisy.”

The real kicker, however, is that Kraebber worked for Beto O’Rourke’s failed senate campaign in 2018, when he attempted to oust Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). She also donated $121 to the Rice Young Democrats PAC, Fox News reported.