Beto O’Rourke Running for Governor of Texas: “I’m Gonna Come After Your Guns”

November 16, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Beto O'Rourke says he is running for governor of Texas so he can take away people's guns
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Beto O’Rourke has announced plans to run for governor of Texas and, if elected, go after people’s right to bear arms.

According to Fox News, O’Rourke made a video announcement Monday, stating: “I’m running for governor. Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas.”

Less than one hour after his announcement, a report was released that confirmed Beto is coming after people’s guns.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: How do you think that will go over with the people of Texas?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)