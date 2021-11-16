Beto O’Rourke Running for Governor of Texas: “I’m Gonna Come After Your Guns”

Beto O’Rourke has announced plans to run for governor of Texas and, if elected, go after people’s right to bear arms.

According to Fox News, O’Rourke made a video announcement Monday, stating: “I’m running for governor. Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas.”

Less than one hour after his announcement, a report was released that confirmed Beto is coming after people’s guns.

O'Rourke says he won't back away from mandatory assault weapons buyback in gov race. "I think most Texans can agree…that we should not see our friends, our family…our neighbors, shot up w/ weapons that were originally designed for use on a battlefield" https://t.co/x6Wc59WCGN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 15, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: How do you think that will go over with the people of Texas?

Beto O’Rourke running for Governor of Texas after openly declaring his hatred for guns is one of the silliest thing I’ve heard since…



*checks history*



Ever. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 15, 2021