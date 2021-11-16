Beto O’Rourke has announced plans to run for governor of Texas and, if elected, go after people’s right to bear arms.
According to Fox News, O’Rourke made a video announcement Monday, stating: “I’m running for governor. Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas.”
Less than one hour after his announcement, a report was released that confirmed Beto is coming after people’s guns.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: How do you think that will go over with the people of Texas?
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- RINO Liz Cheney Officially Kicked Out of Wyoming Republican Party - November 16, 2021
- Chinese Whistleblower Warns ‘Wokeness’ Has Turned America Into an Authoritarian State - November 16, 2021
- Beto O’Rourke Running for Governor of Texas: “I’m Gonna Come After Your Guns” - November 16, 2021