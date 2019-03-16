Beto O’Rourke Used to Fantasize About Killing Young Kids

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke used to fantasize about killing young children by mowing them down in his car, according to newly unearthed essays.

While a teenager, O’Rourke belonged to a group of U.S. hackers known as ‘Cult of the Dead Cow’ (CDC). Members of CDC have now come forward with disturbing online essay’s O’Rourke wrote online under the handle “Psychedelic Warlord.”

Truepundit.com reports: Another t-file from O’Rourke, written when he was 15, is a short and disturbing piece of fiction. “One day, as I was driving home from work, I noticed two children crossing the street. They were happy, happy to be free from their troubles…. This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams.

“As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.”

More from Beto’s disturbing writings are here:

This is weird to think of after knowing he fled the scene after hitting someone with his car 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zqgTKCuULb — Jery (@jery541) March 15, 2019