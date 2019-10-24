Beto O’Rourke Claims Trump’s ‘Smirk’ Gave ‘Green Light’ To El Paso Shooter

Democrat presidential nominee Beto O’Rourke has blamed President Donald Trump’s “sh*t eating smirk” for “giving the green light to that killer in Allen, Texas, who drove 600 miles to El Paso with an AK-47.“

The former Texas congressman spoke with the Washington Post about his recent on-air claim that “there is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration.”

According to O’Rourke, the president’s mere facial expressions were to blame for giving the “green light” for the tragic August shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas.

O’Rourke specifically identified a single moment from a Trump rally in Florida in May this year as the catalyst for the deadly shooting.

“He’s telling that rally in Florida, ‘What are we going to do about these people who are coming here?’ And someone yells out, ‘Shoot them!’ And that crowd roars in laughter and applause.”

“And the president, with that s–t-eating smirk on his face, smiles and laughs in consent — giving the green light to that killer in Allen, Texas, who drove 600 miles to El Paso with an AK-47, who said that he was going to stop the ‘invasion’ that he’d been warned about by the president of the United States.”

Unsurprisingly, Beto’s desperate theory doesn’t stack up.

Investigations into the El Paso shooting turned up a manifesto written by the killer in which he said his views on immigration and white supremacy “predate Trump and his campaign for president,” according to The Associated Press.

This was not the first time the former Texas representative has attempted to directly place blame for the shooting on Trump — nor his first attempt at comparing Trump to Hitler.

According to RealClearPolitics, O’Rourke received strong pushback from even Democrats and the mainstream media after telling MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Sunday that Trump believes “the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it.”

Continuing with his Nazi theme, O’Rourke even suggested this strategy might be “inspired” by Hitler’s chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

The increasingly bizarre and sensationalist rhetoric has failed to improve O’Rourke’s dismal polling numbers. He has been unable rise above 3 percent support nationwide, leaving him trailing a weak Democrat field, according to recent polling data.