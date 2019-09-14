Beto: El Paso Shooter Was ‘Inspired to KILL by POTUS’

During his opening statement at Thursday’s Democrat debate, Beto O’Rourke claimed that President Trump was responsible for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas last month.

According to Beto, the horrific attack, that killed 22 people and injured 24 others, shows “just how dangerous Donald Trump is.”

“On August 3rd, in El Paso, Texas, two things became crystal clear for me and I think produced a turning point for this country,” Beto began.

“The first is just how dangerous Donald Trump is – the cost and the consequence of his presidency,” O’Rourke continued.

“A racism and violence that had long been a part of America was welcomed out into the open and directed to my hometown of El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed, dozens more grievously injured by a man carrying a weapon who should never have been able to buy in the first place – inspired to kill by our president.“

“The second is how insufficient our politics is to meet the threat that we have right now. “

“The bitterness, the pettiness, the smallness of the moment, the incentives to attack one another and try to make differences without distinctions, mountains out of mole hills.”

“We have to be bigger. We have to see clearly, we have to speak honestly and we have to act decisively. That’s what I want to do for you as president of the United States. Thank you.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Racism, hatred, and everything else bad that apparently never existed before Trump, was to blame for the shooting, O’Rourke said in his opener at the event. Perhaps at that moment ABC should have thrown up one of those cute fact-checking graphics TV news has grown so fond of. It could have said something like: “O’ROURKE: TRUMP TO BLAME FOR EL PASO (THERE’S NO PROOF HE WAS).”

The shooter last month was apparently preoccupied with “unchecked corporations” engaged in a “takeover” of the U.S. government, the automation of jobs, and also an internet conspiracy theory about a deliberate attempt to replace native-born white Americans with immigrants.

Those first two prongs were basically ignored by the national media and also Democrats such as O’Rourke.

The shooter also wrote in what was allegedly his “manifesto” that immigration and his other obsessions “predate Trump and his campaign for president.” He explicitly said that he blamed both Republicans and Democrats for mass immigration.

It doesn’t matter to O’Rourke. He’s drowning in this race, and he needs something to grab onto, even if it’s a vicious lie.