Beto: Americans Will Comply with My Gun Confiscation Plan

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke says police wont be needed to go “door to door” to confiscate firearms from citizens as Americans will comply with his mandatory gun buyback plans and surrender their weapons voluntarily.

Speaking to a reporter in New Hampshire over the weekend, Beto claimed law enforcement would not be needed to confiscate Americans’ guns because people would willingly comply with the law.

“I don’t see the law enforcement going door to door,” Beto told the Washington Examiner.

“I see Americans complying with the law.”

“I see us working with gun owners, non-gun owners, local, county, state, federal law enforcement to come up with the best possible solution,” he continued.

“I have yet to meet an owner of an AR-15 who thinks it’s OK that we have these kind of mass killings in this country.”

Dailycaller.com reports: He was also quoted as saying, “How do you — how do we enforce any law? There’s a significant reliance on people complying with the law. You know that a law is not created in a vacuum.”

The Texas politician has repeatedly signaled his support for mandatory gun confiscation by the government.

O’Rourke confirmed his plan for mandatory confiscation last week.

“I was asked how I’d address people’s fears that we will take away their assault rifles. I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do,” he said in a tweet.

“Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.”

I was asked how I'd address people's fears that we will take away their assault rifles.



I want to be clear: That's exactly what we're going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them. pic.twitter.com/YbnSsz3bVy — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 2, 2019

O’Rourke qualified for this week’s Democratic debate, however, he remains low in the polls. According to RealClearPolitics, he only has 2.3 percent support in the primary race for the Democratic nomination.

The former Texas congressman has attempted to make fighting against gun violence one of his signature issues following two mass shootings in Texas this summer.