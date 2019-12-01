Bestselling Author Who Criticized Vaccine Industry Found Dead

An award-winning author who criticized the vaccine industry was found dead last week in an apparent suicide.

According to an obituary for Jennifer Jaynes, her funeral was held in Lindale, Texas, on November 30.

The tribute says that Jaynes, 47, had been living in Hideaway, Texas, since 2010.

Jaynes’ tragic passing was announced in a heartbreaking Facebook post from her boyfriend Burke Bryant. On November 28, Bryan wrote, “It comes with deep sadness to announce the loss of my loving girlfriend Jennifer Jaynes on the 25th of November 2019. She will be missed more than words can ever convey.”

“An incredible woman with a heart the size of the universe, she always talked lovingly about her readers, fans and friends and looked forward to hearing from you all. We would often stay up late sending out books to those that wanted to read her novels, yet lacked the finances to buy (she’d send her books to them regardless). She will be missed, loved and always remembered.”

“Let’s celebrate the life of this wonderful woman, by remembering the love, warmth and care she gave to us all.”

Collective-evolution.com reports: The notion that Jennifer’s death had been ruled a suicide and that she had been found with 2 bullet wounds to the head has already been the source of articles and forum discussions on the internet. However, much of the discussion seems to have all originated from the Facebook post below. I have contacted the woman who posted it in the hopes of substantiating her claim.

A very outspoken mom in the Medical Freedom Movement & best selling author. Found dead with 2 bullet wounds to the head.& they ruled it a "suicide."Trying to hide the truth….💔💉☠ Posted by Tabitha Melton on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

While this post seems to tie Jennifer’s death in with many other suspicious suicides that have happened in recent times, note again that neither the cause of death or its ruling as a suicide has been independently established. Nonetheless, one woman who says she is a friend of Jennifer’s is adamant that she believes Jennifer was murdered in part because of her latest novel, which reveals corruption in the vaccine industry.

In the thread that follows this post, Adrianna is told by another poster that Jennifer’s husband has called the cause of death a rumor and requested that people stop spreading it, to which Adrianna responded that she had removed that point from her main post, but maintains her opinion: ‘I believe she was murdered. She was so happy and loving and thriving.’

Malice

Jennifer’s latest novel entitled ‘Malice,’ which was released about a year ago, certainly would have required her to dig into the nature of the vaccine industry and possibly speak to whistleblowers/insiders as part of her research. Here is a description of the book I’ve paraphrased from reviews by Goodreads and Review Bee:

Malice is a medical thriller revolving around Dr. Daniel Winters, who overcame alcohol addiction to become a well-respected pediatrician. All is well in his new life until the introduction of Respira, a new pharmaceutical vaccine that takes the pediatric world by storm. Respira is set to prevent colds, the flu, and other illnesses in children. Daniel’s boss is adamant that Respira is a miracle drug that will be a saving grace for parents. But as more doctors give Respira to more children, side-effects begin to occur. As the evidence mounts up against the drug, even Daniel Winters becomes unsure of the drug’s safety and is faced with a choice. Daniel had known of a fellow pediatrician and his family that were found slaughtered in their home, and another doctor was murdered. There is strong suspicion that this fate could come to him if he follows his conscience. Malice ‘seems to propose a strong anti-vax argument’ and forces the reader to scrutinize their thoughts on ‘big pharma.’

Whether or not some formal information will come out to clarify and put to rest the speculations that are spreading on the internet about Jennifer Jaynes’ death remains to be seen.