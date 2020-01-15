Bernie Staffer: Free Education is About Indoctrination, If Trump Wins ‘Cities Will BURN’

A Bernie Sanders campaign staffer was busted in an undercover video advocating for the use of violence against people who exercise their free speech rights and admitting that Sanders’ free education policies are actually about mass indoctrination.

The video was released Tuesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

In the video, Bernie’s Iowa Field Organizer Kyle Jurek advocates for using violence against people who exercise their free speech rights in America and suggests that Soviet gulags were not bad.

The video shows undercover Project Veritas journalists questioning Jurek in a variety of settings where the staffer repeatedly advocates the use of violence and extremism.

Jurek says that Trump supporters should be re-educated and warns that “f***ing cities burn” if President Trump is re-elected in 2020.

Dailywire.com reports: “There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right?” Jurek said. “And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education.”

Jurek repeatedly talked about violence against police if Sanders does not win the Democratic nomination, saying “the cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee. ”

Transcript of the video clip:

Journalist: So if Trump gets re-elected, what?

Jurek: F***ing cities burn.

Journalist: Do you even think, that some of these like, MAGA people could be “re-educated?”

Jurek: I mean, we gotta try, so like, in Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party there was s**t ton of the populace that was f***ing Nazified. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f***ing people to not be Nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f***ing thing here. That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole f***ing like, “hey, free education for everybody!” because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f***ing Nazi. … There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right? And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education. … Greatest way to break f***ing billionaire of their like privilege and they idea that they’re superior, go out and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to f***ing learn what that means, right?

Jurek: If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, f***ing Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when they f***ing, and when the police push back on that, other cities will just f***ing [explosion sound and gesture].

Jurek: Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. That’s all I’m gonna say.

Jurek: And if your speech is calling for the elimination of people based on race, or gender, or religious like for whatever reason, things that people can’t change, then you should expect a f***in violent reaction and you deserve a violent reaction.

Jurek: Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re gonna make 1978 [1968] look like a f***ing girl scout f***ing cookout. The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee.