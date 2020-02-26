Bernie Sanders Vows To Help Minorities Start Businesses To Sell Drugs

February 26, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

Democrat presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders say he wants to help African-American and Latino minorities start businesses to sell drugs.

Democrat presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders say he wants to help African-American and Latino minorities start businesses to sell drugs.

And I’ll tell you what else we’re going to do, we’re going to provide help to the African-American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market,” the socialist Sanders said during the South Carolina Democrat debate.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)