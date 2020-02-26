Bernie Sanders Vows To Help Minorities Start Businesses To Sell Drugs

Democrat presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders say he wants to help African-American and Latino minorities start businesses to sell drugs.
“And I’ll tell you what else we’re going to do, we’re going to provide help to the African-American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market,” the socialist Sanders said during the South Carolina Democrat debate.
Baxter Dmitry
Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- FBI Raid Prince Andrew’s Friend Peter Nygard’s HQ In Child Sex Trafficking Probe - February 26, 2020
- Devin Nunes: Deep State Arrests Are Coming, Mueller’s Dossier Team Facing ‘Criminal Referrals’ - February 26, 2020
- ‘Quit Briefing Him’: Gowdy Says ‘Epidemic Leaker’ Schiff Must Be Excluded From Intel Briefings - February 26, 2020