Bernie Sanders Supports Crazy Cardi B for Congress

Bernie Sanders has given his support to anti-Trump rapper Card B to run for public, declaring it “would be great” for her to run for Congress.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Bernie Sanders said. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

The former stripper has become increasingly political over the last few years. She recently stated that she wants to get more involved in politics.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: In another Tweet, the “Bodak Yellow” singer insisted that she could be “part of Congress.”

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up. I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” she wrote.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

The singer also recently applied for Nigerian citizenship as a way to criticize President Donald Trump after the president OKayed an air strike against Iranian terror general Qasem Soleimani. Cardi B is currently facing an attempted assault charge stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.

Cardi B probably wouldn’t get much support from the New York Police Department. Last summer the Grammy-winner told police in her hometown to “motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it.” She followed that tired up with an attack on supporters of President Donald Trump and even garnered an invite to a Democratic event in Iowa after calling Trump supporters “fucking racist rednecks.”