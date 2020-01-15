Bernie Sanders Supports Crazy Cardi B for Congress

Bernie Sanders has given his support to anti-Trump rapper Card B to run for public, declaring it “would be great” for her to run for Congress.
“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Bernie Sanders said. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”
The former stripper has become increasingly political over the last few years. She recently stated that she wants to get more involved in politics.
Breitbart.com reports: In another Tweet, the “Bodak Yellow” singer insisted that she could be “part of Congress.”
“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up. I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” she wrote.
The singer also recently applied for Nigerian citizenship as a way to criticize President Donald Trump after the president OKayed an air strike against Iranian terror general Qasem Soleimani. Cardi B is currently facing an attempted assault charge stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.
Cardi B probably wouldn’t get much support from the New York Police Department. Last summer the Grammy-winner told police in her hometown to “motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it.” She followed that tired up with an attack on supporters of President Donald Trump and even garnered an invite to a Democratic event in Iowa after calling Trump supporters “fucking racist rednecks.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Alec Baldwin: Trump Supporters Causing ‘Colossal Destruction’ of USA - January 15, 2020
- Bernie Staffer: Free Education is About Indoctrination, If Trump Wins ‘Cities Will BURN’ - January 15, 2020
- Creepy Porn Lawyer Arrested Mid-Trial by Federal Agents - January 15, 2020