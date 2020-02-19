Bernie Sanders Calls Saudi Arabia’s Leaders ‘Murderous Thugs’

US Senator Bernie Sanders has blasted Saudi Arabia’s leadership calling the country’s rulers “murderous thugs.”

“For years, we have loved Saudi Arabia – our wonderful ally; the only problem is the people who run that country are murderous thugs,” Sanders said during a town hall meeting, according to Middle East Eye.

The leading Democratic presidential candidate, also reaffirmed his promise to pursue a more even-handed foreign policy in the Middle East.

Press TV reports: The Vermont senator described Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a “billionaire dictator.”

The senator also reiterated his stance that the United States should not ignore the needs of Palestinians and blasted the “right-wing racist government that currently exists in Israel.”

He also pointed to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Sanders made similar remarks during a presidential debate in December, when he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “racist” and said US foreign policy cannot be only pro-Israel, but must be “pro-Palestinian” as well.