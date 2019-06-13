Bernie Sanders: Americans ‘Would Be Delighted To Pay More In Taxes’

Sen. Bernie Sanders gave a very revealing answer when he was asked how he could afford to roll out his expensive socialist policies as president — according to Bernie, Americans will be “delighted” to pay more in taxes under a Sanders presidency.

Sanders was speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN when he made the comments about hiking taxes.

“Do enough Americans know what you mean by [socialism] and what that actually looks like?” Cooper asked.

“Look, what we have to understand,” said Sanders, “for example, just for example, the United States is the only major country on Earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people, as a right. In many countries in Europe, Germany for one, you go to college, and the cost of college is zero. I think in Finland they actually pay you to go to college.

“In most of the countries around the world the level of income and wealth inequality,” he continued, “which in the United States today is worse than at any time since the 1920s with three families owning more wealth than the bottom half of America, that level of income and wealth inequality is much less severe than it is right here in the United States.”

Cooper pointed out that individual personal taxes in those countries are much higher than in the U.S.

“Yeah but I suspect people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes, if they had comprehensive healthcare as a human right!” Sanders responded.

Bernie Sanders has ignited a lot of passion, primarily among young people attracted to his progressive agenda and promises to make life easier for millennials who are struggling in low-income jobs..

The good news, according to Bernie Sanders, is that the rich will pay for everything. The bad news? According to Sanders, you’re rich.

Here is a video of his revealing comments: