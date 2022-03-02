Berkeley Prof. Caught on Camera Telling Students White People are ‘Villains That Need To Be Abolished’

A Berkeley professor has been caught on camera lecturing about the abolishment of “whiteness” and “white people,” as further evidence emerges that liberal arts degrees are designed to destroy our society through the implementation of cultural marxism and critical race theory.

Professor Zeus Leonardo, an associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School of Education, thinks racial justice might mean abolishing white people.

“To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people. That’s very uncomfortable perhaps, but it asks about our definitions of what race is and what racial justice might mean.”

He claims that white people are committed to being villains.

Can you imagine if we said this about black people?

UC Berkeley professor Zeus Leonardo: "To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people."

KATV report: Christopher Rufo, a Manhattan Institute senior fellow and director of the institute’s initiative on “critical race theory,” argued such language about the abolishment of “whiteness” and white people “should be stigmatized, not subsidized by taxpayers.”

“The public university system has been corrupted by ideologues who pursue far-left activism, not genuine knowledge. We need deep structural reforms to turn it around,” Rufo said in a tweet about Leonardo’s rhetoric.

Leonardo has a history of publishing research on “whiteness,” and in his discussions about race, Leonardo has made other statements about white people that have drawn criticism.

During a virtual discussion, a video of which surfaced in October, Leonardo suggested reading for students arguing white people are not actually born white, but rather “abused” and “bullied” into becoming white by their white caretakers and guardians.

Recommended reading from the professor of education at Berkeley includes concepts such as “white people are not born white”.



White people are "born human" and then "white parents physically and psychologically ABUSE them" into becoming "white people".

Leonardo admitted the idea proposed in the book was “provocative” during the virtual discussion, but nonetheless, he suggested it.

“In whiteness studies, whiteness is the problem to be posed, if not also solved,” Leonardo told students last year at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Education and Human Development.

Critics of Rufo and others working to keep so-called “critical race theory” from being taught in classrooms argue the theoretical framework is not something actually being taught in schools the way people say it is.

Pro tip: if you're talking about annihilating, exterminating, or abolishing an entire race of people, you're the bad guy.

But Rufo challenged such assertions, arguing Leonardo’s comments are just that – “critical race theory.”

Rufo highlighted parts of Leonardo’s biography indicating he is a faculty member with Berkeley’s “Critical Theory Designated Emphasis,” a group that is part of Berkeley’s program in “critical theory,” to argue his point.

Furthermore, Rufo also pointed to an essay published by Leonardo titled “Critical Social Theory and Transformative Knowledge,” to support his assertion, as well as phrasing in Leonardo’s biography stating, “in particular, he engages critical theories to inform his analysis of the relationship between schooling and social relations, such as race, class, culture, and gender.“